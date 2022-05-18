Primaries Open Thread: Five States Go To The Polls - UPDATE 4

Articles

This is Karoli, updating you on results.

UPDATE 1:

In Kentucky, Charles Booker will run against Rand Paul for that Senate seat.

In North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn is losing at the moment, with 29.5 percent of the vote. Trump-endorsed Ted Budd will run for governor. Apparently Pat McCrory isn't extreme enough for Republicans anymore?

It looks like John Fetterman will win the Democratic primary for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, but that race has not been called yet. Conor Lamb may yet pull something out of the Election Day vote.

So far, it looks like the races will be absolute wingnuts versus Democrats.

UPDATE 2: NBC calls PA-Sen primary for John Fetterman

UPDATE 3: NBC calls the PA GOP Governor primary for Doug Mastriano. Also, it doesn't appear as though Kathy Barnette's momentum translated into votes. Still up in the air who the Senatorial candidate will be.

Here is the natural consequence of Republicans' decision:

