The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Primaries Open Thread: Five States Go To The Polls - UPDATE 4

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Primaries Open Thread: Five States Go To The Polls - UPDATE 4

This is Karoli, updating you on results.

UPDATE 1:

In Kentucky, Charles Booker will run against Rand Paul for that Senate seat.

In North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn is losing at the moment, with 29.5 percent of the vote. Trump-endorsed Ted Budd will run for governor. Apparently Pat McCrory isn't extreme enough for Republicans anymore?

It looks like John Fetterman will win the Democratic primary for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, but that race has not been called yet. Conor Lamb may yet pull something out of the Election Day vote.

So far, it looks like the races will be absolute wingnuts versus Democrats.

UPDATE 2: NBC calls PA-Sen primary for John Fetterman

UPDATE 3: NBC calls the PA GOP Governor primary for Doug Mastriano. Also, it doesn't appear as though Kathy Barnette's momentum translated into votes. Still up in the air who the Senatorial candidate will be.

Here is the natural consequence of Republicans' decision:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/primaries-open-thread-five-states-go-polls

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version