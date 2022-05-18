White Mom Sues School; Her Teen Won't Listen Because CRT!

Articles

A Virginia mother has decided to pull up a bar stool and settle into the fake-a** narrative that critical race theory (CRT) is what’s at the heart of her biracial son’s recent “brainwashed” realization that he is indeed considered Black in this country.

Melissa Riley, who is white and Native American, is in fact so convinced that CRT is the boogeyman that she’s suing her 13-year-old son’s school district, according to the New York Post.

Riley’s son’s father is Black. She tells the Post that her son never saw himself as any different than the other kids in Charlottesville, Virginia, even though his skin was darker than that of most of his friends.

She described the teen by saying, “He looks Hawaiian. … He’s beautiful.” But after the “CRT” lessons in his school, Riley says everything changed.

Riley and her lawyer appeared on one of the most racist of the Fox News offerings, Jesse Watters Primetime, and claimed that before “CRT,” she never had issues with her son.

“He is in eighth grade,' Riley told Watters. “He's seeing himself just as a Black man. He's seeing things that don't go his way as racism. And he is finding safety in numbers now.” Riley even complained that her son won’t do his household chores anymore because he says it’s racist to ask him to do them.

