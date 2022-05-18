The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cry More, Madison Cawthorn

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Cry More, Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn went down in FLAMES Tuesday night, losing his reelection bid in NC11 after a full court press from both the left and the right following a straight up avalanche of negative publicity, starting with his talk about GOP-led cocaine orgies, photos wearing women's lingerie, naked humping a male in bed to a litany of other things. There was even an attempt to disqualify him the ballot following his participation in the insurrection.

The knives were OUT for him.

Well, he is officially done now.

Remember this tweet?

This is the update:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/cry-more-madison-cawthorne

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version