Cry More, Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn went down in FLAMES Tuesday night, losing his reelection bid in NC11 after a full court press from both the left and the right following a straight up avalanche of negative publicity, starting with his talk about GOP-led cocaine orgies, photos wearing women's lingerie, naked humping a male in bed to a litany of other things. There was even an attempt to disqualify him the ballot following his participation in the insurrection.

The knives were OUT for him.

Well, he is officially done now.

Remember this tweet?

Cry more, lib. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

This is the update:

