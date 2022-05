Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

Five states hold primaries Tuesday. The top race is in Pennsylvania, where the GOP Senate primary will be another test of Trump's influence, while Democratic voters seem to favor John Fetterman.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1098300005/10-races-to-watch-tuesday-led-by-senate-contests-in-pennsylvania-and-north-carol