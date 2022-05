Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

The theory began in white supremacist circles and has slowly integrated into the mainstream of Republican politics.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1099223012/how-the-replacement-theory-went-mainstream-on-the-political-right