Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

The GOP Senate contest is a tight three-way race, despite Donald Trump trying to boost TV doctor Mehmet Oz. There's also a high-stakes race for governor.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1098065185/pennsylvania-primary-election-results