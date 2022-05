Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:08 Hits: 4

That's up from 143 incidents in a report issued in 2021. Officials partly credited reducing stigma around the issue for the new reports, many of which are older and went unmentioned at the time.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1099410910/ufo-hearing-congress-military-intelligence