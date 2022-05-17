Please Support Our C&L Summer Fundraiser

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Last year, big problems arose for us. Social media companies started bending over to serve right-wing hucksters like Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, while downgrading independent progressive websites like C&L. Algorithms pick up one word, take it out of context, and penalize and then censor us. Facebook alone is responsible for a 50-75 percent drop in the number of people who visit our site every day.

And it's only getting worse.

I wrote this last year about the state of things.

As soon Biden was sworn in, with no warning, Facebook devastated our traffic, threatened to de-list our page, and to this day will only allow us to PAY to promote our page on their service. Because the majority of site visitors come here via Facebook or Twitter, we lost over half of our daily visitors. At the same time... Social media companies like Facebook have decided to let Republican hacks like Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino skirt all their rules and regulations and run rampant so they can prop themselves up and rake in millions of dollars in revenue. They survive from promoting lies, anti-vax conspiracies, and voter fraud nonsense. Yet who does Facebook single out?

You guessed it. Only now they won't even let us pay to promote the site and threaten daily to delete it altogether.

