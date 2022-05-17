Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

On this date in 1967 Glen Campbell recorded 'Gentle On My Mind'. The song was written by John Hartford, arranged by Leon Russell, and went on to win four Grammy Awards (see above.)

Emptywheel keeps track of the Proud Boy leader conspiracy.

Progress Pond asks Why Don’t White Nationalists Own Their Own Massacres?

Digby wonders if libraries are prepared for the coming siege.

Attention space nerds! Happy belated birthday to NASA’s first chief of astronomy, Dr. Nancy Grace Roman, born March 16, 1925

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

