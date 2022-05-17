Matt Walsh Blames The Left For The Great Replacement Theory

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 11:54 Hits: 3

The Buffalo massacre by an 18-year-old white supremacist has caught Republicans in a web of their own making and they are melting down over the MAGA Manifesto.

Fox News and many other right-wing outlets have promoted the idea that the Democratic Party wants unlimited immigration into the country so they can replace white voters with brown and Black ones who will then outnumber white voters.

That's a play-off of the Great White Replacement theory comes form the anti-Semitic Neo-Nazis who often chant, "Jews will not replace us." This was on display in the Charlottesville protests in 2017 as white supremacists marched with Tiki Torches. It's taken from a 20th century French writer and then transmitted by Renaud Camus in modern times. He believed that native white Europeans were being replaced by nonwhites, claiming Muslims and other nonwhites birth rates are much higher than whites."

Now this theory has been hijacked by the Republican Party and their outlets like Fox News to attack all forms of immigration and strike fear into the hearts of their elderly white voters.

Matt Walsh gave a different spin on the right-wing take by actually blaming the left for their MAGA Manifesto.

Any way you dress up the pig, it's still a pig, Matt.

"They want to replace white male voters with voters they think are going to be beholden to them," Walsh said.

That's a distilled version of the racist replacement theory.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/matt-walsh-blames-left-great-replacement