The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A SCOTUS Ruling So Bad, Even Neil Gorsuch Joined Liberals

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

A SCOTUS Ruling So Bad, Even Neil Gorsuch Joined Liberals

Yesterday, SCOTUS ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy "Handmaid" Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. Via Law & Crime:

“It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and permits the government sometimes makes mistakes,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a passionate dissent. “Often, they are small ones—a misspelled name, a misplaced application. But sometimes a bureaucratic mistake can have life-changing consequences. Our case is such a case.”

Joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, Gorsuch castigated the sweeping nature of the majority’s decision and its fealty to the administrative state.

“Today, the Court holds that a federal bureaucracy can make an obvious factual error, one that will result in an individual’s removal from this country, and nothing can be done about it,” the dissent notes. “No court may even hear the case. It is a bold claim promising dire consequences for countless lawful immigrants.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/scotus-ruling-so-bad-even-neil-gorsuch

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version