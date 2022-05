Today Was The First UFO Hearing In More Than 50 Years

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 13:04 Hits: 4

Congress is holding its first public hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years today, as the House Intelligence committee hears testimony from military officials. The 9 a.m. ET hearing will be live on the committee's YouTube channel. Via NPR:

The session will include testimony from Ronald S. Moultrie, the Pentagon's top intelligence official, and from Scott W. Bray, the deputy director of Naval intelligence.

It's the first congressional hearing held on the subject of what are now called "unidentified aerial phenomena" since a push by then-Rep. Gerald Ford led to an Air Force report and hearing in 1969.

Congress recently mandated that the military regularly update Congress on UAPs, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report covering 143 sightings last year.