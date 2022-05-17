Fox News Turns To Wall Street Journal To Cover Up White Supremacy

Articles

During Harris Faulkner's Fox News program Monday, she and Will Cain discussed a very short Wall Street Journal op-ed that attacks the left, blaming mental illness to excuse the rabid white supremacy permeating Fox News' airwaves.

After doing a segment on the Buffalo massacre, Faulkner brought on Fox and Friends weekend host Will Cain to wash Fox News' hands of any criticism they receive.

Faulkner introduced the segment by saying the left was "jumping on the shooting to push a certain narrative, the WSJ says it's simply, is not that simple."

Faulkner read off this portion of the op-ed:



"Partisans are already using the massacre to leap to broader political conclusions, as they always do. There’s no doubt that a racist subculture exists in America and is spread on social media. Politicians and media figures have an obligation to condemn it and such conspiratorial notions as “white replacement theory.” But mass shooters have had many motivations in recent years, and mental illness seems to be the most significant common denominator, to the extent there is one."

