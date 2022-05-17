Retired Russian Colonel Blasts Invasion, Russian Soldiers As Incompetent

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 15:30 Hits: 4

Defense analyst Mikhail Khodaryonok was allowed on Russian state TV again and his criticisms of Russia's war effort have become even more pronounced and negative than before. Host Olga Skabeeva, paid by the Kremlin herself, let him speak for over six minutes straight, and with remarkable candor. Definitely not the usual "information transquilisers" seen on state television there.

Source: LBC

Mikhail Khodaryonok, a retired colonel, told Russian state TV they should not take "information tranquillisers" and dismissed notions that the Ukrainian army is becoming demoralised.

Speaking with the show's host Olga Skabeyeva about suggestions some Ukrainian units were struggling for funding and arms, Mr Khodaryonok says: "The situation from the overall strategic position is that the Ukrainian armed forces are able to arm a million people.

He says if Ukraine had no help, it would struggle to do that, but with foreign help they will be equipped in the "near future", massively expanding Kyiv's forces. "On their own, of course, they wouldn't have done anything, but considering that the Lend-lease program is about to start functioning and the resistance of a single senator will be overcome quite quickly," he said.

Mr Khodaryonok goes on to say the situation will "frankly, get worse".