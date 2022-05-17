Pastor Screams: Democrats Haven't Seen A *Real* Insurrection Yet

Articles

Extreme right-wing hate preacher Pastor Greg Locke told his flock that Democrats are God-denying demons that hate this country and that "the real insurrection" hasn't begun yet.

The anti-vaccine, anti-mask preacher who was at the Capitol on January 6th, went on a demented rant filled with the kind of hatred that fueled violence at the US Capitol on January 6.

He also said he denounced the January 6 violence. Sure he did.

"You vote Democrat, I don't want you around this church, you can get out! You can get out you demon -- election thief."

He screamed, "You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation."

Spewing spittle and working himself into a lather, Locke said, "They are God-denying demons!"

Roe v Wade has got him foaming at the mouth.

"They hate this nation! They hate this nation!"

Locke said, "They want to talk about the insurrection...hmmmm. Let me tell you something, you ain't seen an insurrection yet."

"You keep pushing on buttons --- you'll find out what an insurrection is," he said.

Locke screamed, "AND THE BIBLE SAYS WE WILL TAKE IT BY FORCE!!!"

