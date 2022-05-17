We Tested Americans’ Knowledge Of Inflation. Here’s How They Responded.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 01:04 Hits: 4

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the races to watch in Tuesday’s primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania. They also introduce a new FiveThirtyEight collaboration with Ipsos in which we ask Americans about the issues they care most about in the run-up to the midterm elections. The first poll, coming out this week, is all about inflation.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/we-tested-americans-knowledge-of-inflation-heres-how-they-responded/