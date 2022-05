Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 21:20 Hits: 2

At issue was a federal law that has been on the books for 20 years that barred federal candidates from raising more than $250,000 to repay loans made to their campaigns.

(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/16/1099256713/supreme-court-sides-with-sen-ted-cruz-in-campaign-finance-case