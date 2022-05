Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 21:49 Hits: 2

Households in the U.S. will receive eight test kits via the U.S. Postal Service. The release comes as cases have risen over 60% in the U.S. over the past two weeks.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/16/1099335734/the-federal-government-is-offering-another-round-of-free-covid-tests