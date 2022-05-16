The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Granny Can't Use Her Kindle Because Of Christopher Rufo's Book Bans

Publishers Lunch reports that book bans are making ebooks inaccessible to adults as well as children.

At least three counties have removed access to e-reading apps used by schools and libraries in a continued effort to restrict children’s access to books, NBC News reports.

In Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, a few parents have objected to digital reading platforms, including OverDrive and Epic, aiming to restrict access to books on gender, race, and LGBTQ+ themes.... These bans affect all users, not just individual students, and all titles -- removing access to entire digital collections of books for the sake of restricting a few, and in one case severely limiting ebook availability to the entire community, not just schools and children....

In Llano, TX, the public library removed access to OverDrive – and its library of 17,000 titles across genres for all ages – in December" ... The library switched to Bibliotheca, which does not work with most e-readers and apps, including most Kindle devices and apps....

