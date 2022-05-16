Op-Ed: The Pentagon Must Take UFO Hearings Seriously

Articles

On May 17, 2022, Congress will hold its first public hearing in 50 years on unidentified aerial phenomena, more commonly known as UAPs or UFOs.

Lawmakers must demand The Pentagon come clean with the American people about the reality of UAPs and their impact on our National Security.

The birth of the atomic age seemingly ushered in the UAP era as reports of the unexplained craft across America skyrocketed. But unfortunately, it also ushered in an era of obfuscation as the military fought to keep a lid on the topic. The defense establishment seemingly had no interest in UAPs until December 16, 2017, when the bombshell article on the front page of The New York Times revealed that The Pentagon was taking the phenomenon seriously with a top-secret program to study military encounters with UAPs.

The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, or AATIP, was a secret program established in 2007 with money allocated by Senator Harry Reid and others. The program was headed by counterintelligence agent Luis Elizondo and investigated military encounters with UAPs. Elizondo left the program and the Department of Defense in 2017 when it became apparent elements in The Pentagon were interfering with attempts to report the UAP problem up the chain to Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

