Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Tired of those seven and a half hour gaps? Sick of private texts being leaked out to investigative committees? Frustrated by dropped calls with the wives of Supreme Court Justices or pillow pushers? We have the answer for you, my friend - Coup Mobile!

After all, you want to hang Mike Pence, not hang up on him!

