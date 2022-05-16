The Tampon Queen? Cristina Prefers 'Period Princess'

Articles

Published on Monday, 16 May 2022

Blue America has a page called California-- Not Blue Enough, which includes 13 congressional candidates; 3 incumbents and 10 challengers. State Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is one of the challengers.

Over the years, her male opponents have underestimated her and treated her with disdain, as Robert Garcia, the conservative Republican running against her (as a fake-Democrat) today does. His allies are flooding the deep blue southeast L.A. County district with corporate cash and money from Robert's GOP allies.

But Cristina is undaunted. That's how she passed the "impossible" Clean Air Act in the state legislature, one that was mocked by Republicans and conservative Democrats like Robert Garcia, but is now the national standard for clean air legislation.

But nothing caused more merriment from the sexist pigs among conservatives than her bill on menstrual products. Both Republicans and conservative Democrats had a big laugh over that one and when it passed Jerry Brown vetoed it. Today-- because Cristina doesn't give up-- it's a law in California.

