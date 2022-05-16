OK Gov. Stitt Thinks Free Market Jesus Will Feed Your Children

Articles

Monday, 16 May 2022

This is Fox News, so naturally the answers are either incoherent or don't actually answer the questions. But this "discussion" between Shannon Bream and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is mindboggling.

"We believe life begins at conception and we're going to protect life in Oklahoma," Stitt said.

"You know, there were 5,000 -- just in Oklahoma alone, 5,000 unborn children that were killed last year. And we don't believe that in Oklahoma. Other states can do things differently, but we're going to stand for life in the state of Oklahoma."

Bream mentioned a 2014 Pew Research study that found 51 percent of Oklahoman respondents believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

"So within the last few years, they say your state was pretty evenly split actually on this issue."

He responds that those numbers must not be accurate -- because they keep electing Republicans.

"These bills, the representatives are elected from all over the state of Oklahoma, probably 80 percent to 90 percent passage in our state. So, I totally disagree with those numbers,"

Bream then brings up so-called heartbeat laws -- even though there isn't a heart yet.

"We've got brand new FOX News polling on this and how people feel about at that six-week mark. About 50 percent they say at six weeks abortion should remain legal," she said.

