Published on Monday, 16 May 2022

Comedian Toby Morton noticed Elise Stefanik missed a related domain name for her website, so he bought it himself. It's especially useful in light of the mass shooting in Buffalo this weekend, since Elise pushes the same hateful replacement theory as the shooter:

Hey @EliseStefanik - You failed to secure https://t.co/Vmos9hnnPI so I got it and created your new website. Enjoy! — Toby Morton (@tobymorton) May 16, 2022

The No. 3 House Republican, who ran Facebook ads parroting the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, illustrates the radical turn taken by an increasing number of Republicans. https://t.co/WIKOiyofXR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2022 read more

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/elise-stefanik-forgot-lock-down-url-and