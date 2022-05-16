The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox Promptly Whines About Censorship After Buffalo Massacre

On Sunday, hours after an anti-Semitic white supremacist motivated by the White replacement theory murdered ten people and shot three others, Fox News was already complaining that conservatives will be censored.

Sean Duffy, a Fox News regular complained that "the left" is already talking about gun control and radical speech on the Internet.

Duffy said, "But they want to use this as a tool to use to censor, I would say conservatives."

There you have it. Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham continually promote the white replacement theory as a way to attack immigration in this country.

Nutjobs like AZ's Wendy Rogers already are promoting the rampage as "a false flag operation" by the FBI. Alex Jones won't be far behind.

