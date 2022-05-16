Newsmax Absurdity: What About Black And Asian Supremacy?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 16:06 Hits: 2

Newsmax discussed the racist massacre in Buffalo this past weekend.

Guest police Sgt Betsey Brantner Smith was mainly upset that Black and Asian Supremacy weren't being discussed by the NY Governor.

Say, what?

Earlier in the segment, Chicago policewoman Sgt Betsey Brantner Smith did bring up an actual pertinent point when she asked who "radicalized this kid to hate people of color and go from there."

That's an easy one to answer. Look no further than Fox News (Tucker Carlson being the biggest offender), Newsmax, OANN, Facebook, and much of the MAGA cult.

Smith then deflected into "violent crime in general" and what are we going to do about it.

Newsmax played a video clip of NY Governor Kathy Hochul, who called out the excessive white supremacist extremism online. That was a bridge too far for Sgt Betsey Brantner Smith.

Smith said, "Well she brings up white supremacy, but she doesn't talk about Black supremacy? She doesn't talk about Asian supremacy! It's just white supremacy, and that's a problem."

Huh? That's the freaking problem? Asian Supremacy? This is as ludicrous a statement that I've heard on the Buffalo massacre.

Smith is only fearful that Governor Hochul "will politicize all of this."

That's the problem, really? Calling out racism and high-powered weapons is the only problem here?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/newsmax-what-about-black-and-asian