Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022

Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Sunday shared new details about the whereabouts of the suspect connected to a fatal shooting at a supermarket that killed 11 people who were Black. The mass shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and the suspect may face a domestic terrorism charge, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/buffalo-police-commissioner-shooting-suspect-gendron