Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Sunday said she holds tech companies “responsible for not monitoring and alerting law enforcement,” following a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that the suspect live-streamed on the social media platform Twitch, according to officials.

