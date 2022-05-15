Fetterman Suffers Stroke

Articles

John Fetterman, the Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania and the leading Senate candidate for the Democratic nomination for Senate, suffered a stroke on Friday. According to the statement he put out today, it was a minor stroke and he suffered no cognitive impairment. He says he is continuing the race. “I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery.”

