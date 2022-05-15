Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 21:05 Hits: 0

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States supports Finland and Sweden applying for NATO membership. This follows statements from those countries’ leaders in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Leaders say the war has them rethinking their own security. A warning: some viewers may find images in this report disturbing. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/blinken-meets-european-counterparts-as-finland-seeks-nato-membership-/6574419.html