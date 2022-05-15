Bartiromo Whines: Biden's 'Name-calling' Will Make MAGA A 'Dirty Word'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 20:40 Hits: 3

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday complained that President Joe Biden is trying to make former President Donald Trump's MAGA slogan a "dirty word."

During an interview with Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Bartiromo noted that Biden has recently referred to extremist Republicans as "ultra MAGA" followers.

"What happens now?" Bartiromo said. "They are in sync in terms of name-calling on the Republicans, trying to make 'MAGA' and 'Ultra MAGA' a dirty word. Is this their new strategy?"

"I think it's got to be the only strategy they have is deflection," Hagerty replied. "The world is a more dangerous place thanks to Joe Biden. And what does he do? Blame Americans."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/maria-bartiromo-whines-bidens-name-calling