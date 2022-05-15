Sanders Destroys Chuck Todd's Defense Of Manchin And Sinema

Articles

Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022

Sen. Bernie Sanders set NBC's Chuck Todd straight when Todd tried to soft pedal the actions of Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, which destroyed Pres. Joe Biden's agenda.



Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked why nothing has been done after the BBB bill had failed to pass, basically ignoring the disastrous efforts of Sens. Manchin and Sinema to block their own party's agenda.

"Why do we have nothing? That is the head scratcher," Todd asked.

Sen. Sanders did not mince words.

"It should not be a head scratcher. You got two members of the Senate, Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema, who have sabotaged what the president has been fighting for," Bernie Sanders stated.

Todd jumped in to defend the dastardly duo, "That's a strong word, sabotage."

Bernie replied, "You help me out with a better word here."

Sanders continued, "48 members of the Senate wanted to go forward with an agenda that helped working families, that was prepared to take on the wealthy and powerful. You have a president who wants to do that and you have two people who prevented us from doing that."

"You have a better word than sabotage, that's fine. I think that is the right word," Sen. Sanders said.

Boom!

