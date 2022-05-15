Buttigieg: GOP Must Condemn 'Replacement Theory' After Buffalo Shooting

Articles

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called on public figures to condemn the so-called great replacement theory that is linked to a race-based shooting in Buffalo.

According to reports, an 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire on Black customers at a supermarket over the weekend.

During a Sunday interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Buttigieg if there should be a new law to criminalize domestic terrorism.

Buttigieg said that President Joe Biden would set the policy on new legislation.

The secretary added: "This would be a good day for every politician in this country -- left, right and center -- every media figure in this country -- left, right and center -- to come out and unequivocally condemn white nationalism," he asserted, "so-called 'replacement theory' and any other hateful ideology that could have contributed to something like this."

The "replacement theory" or "great replacement theory" claims that white Americans are being replaced by immigrants and other minorities. The theory has been repeated by Fox News hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

