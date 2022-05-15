Trump Uses Buffalo Mass Shooting To Lie About Troop Deaths In Afghanistan

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 21:34 Hits: 3

Here's your daily reminder that Donald Trump is still a truly disgusting excuse for a human being. Here he is during another one of his rallies attempting to use the tragedy in Buffalo for political gain, and lying, as he does every time his lips are moving.

Former President Donald Trump used the racially-motivated Buffalo mass shooting to make a misleading boast about the lack of deaths in Afghanistan during his presidency, a video shows.

Speaking in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, the former president took to the stage shortly after an 18-year-old opened fire on customers and employees, killing 10 at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

"I think they had a tragic event in Buffalo, just as I'm coming on the stage, tragic event in Buffalo with numerous people being killed," Trump said, per the video.

"In 18 months in Afghanistan, we lost nobody," the former president continued in an apparent non-sequitur. He went on to talk about negotiating with Abdul Ghani Baradar — the co-founder of the Taliban.

