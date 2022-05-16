Acosta Grills Dr. Scarf About Pathetic Loyalty To Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 02:00 Hits: 3

Dr. Deborah Birx, aka Dr. Scarf, joined Jim Acosta on Saturday to talk about her new book, and he didn't pull any punches about her flaccid and pathetic response to the "bonkers" lies Trump told the American people about COVID. Her book is called Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, Covid-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It's Too Late. Should have been called How I Stood By Silently And Let The Trump Administration Kill Hundreds Of Thousands Of Innocent Americans Through Misinformation, Disinformation And Lies, The Dr. Birx Story.

Acosta played the infamous clip of Trump talking about people injecting disinfectants and getting light INTO THEIR BODIES to kill COVID. Acosta said: "I have to ask, what was going through your head there when you were listening to this? And I know you're saying I got out on the road and talked to people and I was trying to do as much I could with all of these other experts, but at the end of the day you hear something that bonkers coming from the president of the United States, how could you have any faith in him whatsoever? I talked to Trump advisers, people close to the then president at the time who thought it was bananas for him to talk about injecting yourself with disinfectant, and didn't you think what's wrong with this guy?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/acosta-grills-dr-scarf-and-her-excuses-are