Most Corrupt Justice Ever Blames Leak For Loss Of Trust In SCOTUS

Speaking in Dallas at the American Enterprise Institute conference, Clarence Thomas made many specious and radical claims against the left, not at all fitting for a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

In a lengthy interview and Q&A conducted by John Yoo, the man who wrote the torture memo for George W. Bush, Thomas neglected to mention his wife's right-wing activism, including her active participation in trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas claimed that liberal Supreme Court nominees were never treated badly by the right. Obviously he was in a coma when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was smeared by Republicans as being pro-pedophile and pro-child porn.

Thomas then spent a lot of time bemoaning the leaked draft opinion from Alito overturning Roe v. Wade, but made it all about the leak itself.

"If someone had said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone, you would say, ‘That’s impossible. No one would ever do that.’ There was such a belief in the rule of law, a belief in the court that that was verboten,” Thomas droned.

He continued whining, "When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”

