Abortion Rights Protesters Turn Out In Droves Across The Country

It’s not surprising there’s such a good turnout, given that four white men, plus Mr. Ginni Thomas, want to impose their extremist, minority views on the majority of Americans who think Roe should stand and allow women to make their own medical decisions.

MSNBC covered some of the larger protests, such as the one in Chicago. Correspondent Jesse Kirsch noted that thousands turned out in support of abortion rights there despite the fact that Illinois would continue to allow abortions even if Roe is overturned. But the multiple states surrounding it could restrict or ban abortions and that could strain the health care system in Illinois.

Photos and videos on Twitter show similarly large crowds coming out to support abortion rights:

There was a huge turnout in New York City:

Front of the march is already across and the march is still filling the bridge. pic.twitter.com/WAH5H6cPdk — thizzL???? (@thizzl_) May 14, 2022 read more

