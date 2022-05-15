Ukraine Wins 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 16:22 Hits: 1

Kalush Orchestra overcame a lot just to make it to the 2022 Eurovision song contest. They finished second in Ukraine but accepted to attend after the amazing Alina Pash withdrew due to a controversy. Then they had to perform with at least some members deciding to fight in the war instead. The orchestra was only formed in 2021 and is a side project of the rap group Kalush. They combine hip hop with elements from Ukrainian traditional music to create a startling fusion. Ukraine now earns the right to host the 2023 Eurovision contest.

Source: The Guardian

Ukraine has won the 66th Eurovision song contest, which was held on Saturday evening in Turin in Italy. Riding a tidal wave of support from the telephone-voting European public, Stefania by Kalush Orchestra finished first after strong showings by the United Kingdom, Spain and Sweden in the early voting.

“Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now,” lead singer Oleh Psiuk shouted from the front of the stage after the band had performed. In a video address released before the event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believed the Kalush Orchestra would win. “Europe, vote for Kalush Orchestra. Let’s support our fellow countrymen! Let’s support Ukraine!” he said.

