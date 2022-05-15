The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Never Say Never': Melania Trump Says She Could Call White House 'Home' Again

Former First Lady Melania Trump hinted that she could call the White House "home" again in the future.

In an interview with Fox News that aired on Sunday, Trump reflected on her four years in the White House,

"I enjoyed living in the White House," she recalled. "I enjoyed taking care of the White House."

"It was my home for a while," the former first lady added.

"And maybe it will be your home again?" Fox News host Pete Hegseth asked.

"Never say never," Trump replied.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/never-say-never-melania-trump-says-she

