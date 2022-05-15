Nebraska's Gov. Ricketts Wants Complete Abortion Ban

Articles

Sunday, 15 May 2022

Earlier today, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told CNN's Dana Bash that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, he will look to ban all abortions, even if rape or incest is involved.

The CNN host explained that Nebraska doesn't have a trigger law on the books like so many red states have, where if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion immediately becomes illegal in those states. A recent effort to pass one in Nebraska failed by only two votes last month.

Bash asked, "Do you think that the state of Nebraska should require a young girl who was raped to carry that pregnancy to term?"

Ricketts replied, "So, Nebraska is a pro-life state. I believe life begins at conception and those are babies too."

Ricketts said Roe v. Wade was a horrible constitutional decision, and if it gets overturned, he is waiting to pounce.

"Here in Nebraska we are going to take further steps to protect those pre-born babies," he said.

Bash asked, "Including in the case of rape or incest?

"Yeah," Gov. Ricketts said.

Religious extremists have always wanted to be the arbiters of a women's right to choose what medical care she receives.

Up until a few years ago, though, the anti-choice line was that they were against abortions unless a woman was impregnated by either rape or incest. This, at least made it appear that they actually had a conscience about the needs of a woman and her body.

