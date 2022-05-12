Politics Podcast: The Politics Of Anti-Critical Race Theory Laws

Articles

Since January 2021, 11 states have enacted laws limiting how teachers can talk about race and racism in schools, and close to 200 bills have been introduced in 40 states. What are these laws actually doing? What is their impact in the classroom and at the ballot box? And why has this issue become such a focus in our politics?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke discusses these questions with Theodore R. Johnson, the director of the Fellows Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

