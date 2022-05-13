How Baby Formula Shortage Turned Into Racist Attack On Immigrants

Articles

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Just Add Water And Presto!

Just like that you can turn the baby formula shortage into a … racist attack on immigrants?

It played out quickly Thursday. The “credit” for the bank shot from baby formula shortage to xenophobic attack on immigrants to blaming Biden for it all appears to belong to Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL). Well played, well played.

But she wasn’t alone.

CBP had to issue a statement today explaining that it is has a legal responsibility to feed babies in custody because Republican lawmakers are expressing outrage that CBP had formula to feed babies in migrant detention centers pic.twitter.com/O8NbanfG77 May 12, 2022

The NYPost was ON IT: “Border detention center looks stocked with baby formula despite shortage”

It gets 4 Pinocchios from the WaPo factchecker.

