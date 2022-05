Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 00:36 Hits: 1

Democratic party lawmakers in the U.S. failed Wednesday to pass a measure essentially codifying the right to an abortion. The vote comes after revelations the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark ruling that legalized abortion. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/us-lawmakers-fail-to-pass-measure-to-protect-abortion-rights/6568017.html