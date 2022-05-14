In January 6 Committee Probe, GOP Silence Infers GUILT

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022

The January 6th Committee subpoenas to Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan and three more MAGA congressmen are not about their own role in the insurrection, but about pressuring them to either reveal what they know about Donald Trump’s role.

Elie Mystal chatted with MSNBC's Tiffany Cross about the significance of these latest high-level subpoenas, even though the two acknowledged the five members will enjoy a privilege of ignoring them the rest of us never would. “If I defied a subpoena, they would be coming through my window right now,” Mystal said.

But he continued by pointing out that the subpoenas, themselves, reveal what the committee is focusing on: Trump’s role in the insurrection, not whether any of the five helped it.

MYSTAL: It is interesting, right? They subpoenaed these five congressman, and not like Marjorie Taylor Greene, not Filene’s Basement Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert. They subpoenaed the people who talked to Donald Trump, which means they're less interested in who helped the little people storm the Capitol and more interested in what the president knew, when the president knew it and what the president did or did not do to stop it, right? read more

