Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 16:00 Hits: 0

A leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. NPR wants to know what questions you may have for experts about abortion access and reproductive rights.

(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/14/1098509015/as-the-future-of-roe-v-wade-hangs-in-limbo-what-questions-do-you-have-for-expert