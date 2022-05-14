Alex Jones Loses It With His Own Audience

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 13:30 Hits: 1

Ron Filipkowki grabbed Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones having a screaming meltdown at his viewers because they aren't buying enough stuff from his website.

Screaming like a banshee, Jones yelled, "Supporting our guests because everybody we have on is fighting with everything they got!!!"

"This is a war against you and your family," he screamed, veins bulging out of his neck. "When you keep us in the fight (by buying our stuff) You keep yourself in the fight and this is life and death."

Jones is also shilling for Roger Stone. Changing his tone, he said, "Go to infoxxxxxx.com and get amazing products. If you don't support us, you're helping the enemy!"

Screaming “this is all out war!” Alex Jones and Roger Stone tell their followers that the only way to win the war against evil Democrats is to send them money and buy their products. pic.twitter.com/WgSHcyhp1f — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2022

Twitter's reaction was swift and unsympathetic to a man who is grifting while trying to wiggle out of a much-deserved judgment against him from the Sandy Hook families.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/alex-jones-loses-it-against-his-audience