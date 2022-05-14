'What Are The Odds?': Polish State Trooper Meets Lech Welesa

Articles

Saturday, 14 May 2022

Lech Wałęsa stared down the entire Soviet Union as leader of Poland's Solidarity movement. He, probably more than any other single figure helped bring about their collapse, ending the cold war, and bringing about democracy in Poland. For his efforts, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983. He became their first elected president in 1990.

So, when the state trooper and native of Poland got the call he was beyond thrilled. Trooper Lukasz Lipert came to America as an 18-year-old, with limited English so easily spoke with Welesa in their native Polish. Lipert's family lives in Poland and he's travelling their next month for his honeymoon.

A Connecticut state trooper and native of Poland got a chance Wednesday to help one of the most famous Poles of all time with a roadside repair. Trooper Lukasz Lipert was called on to assist former Polish President Lech Walesa with a flat tire on I-84 in Tolland, state police said. Lipert helped ensure safety at the scene while an auto service worker changed the tire on the SUV in which Walesa was a passenger. read more

