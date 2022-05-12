The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How Critical Race Theory Became Part Of The Culture War

Since January 2021, 11 states have enacted laws that limit how teachers can talk about race and racism in schools and close to 200 bills have been introduced in 40 states. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke discusses the context of these laws with contributor Theodore Johnson, director of the fellows program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

