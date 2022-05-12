Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 21:07 Hits: 2

Since January 2021, 11 states have enacted laws that limit how teachers can talk about race and racism in schools and close to 200 bills have been introduced in 40 states. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke discusses the context of these laws with contributor Theodore Johnson, director of the fellows program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-critical-race-theory-became-part-of-the-culture-war/