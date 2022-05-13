We’re Hiring A Part-Time Research Assistant

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
FiveThirtyEight is seeking a diligent, well-organized and kind Research Assistant to help track down and input polls and other election data, as well as contribute research to political stories and projects.
This part-time position plays a critical role in supporting FiveThirtyEight’s politicalcoverage and interactive projects like our presidential approval tracker and pollster ratings. You’ll help maintain the databases that keep FiveThirtyEight running, especially our one-of-a-kind polling database. And, what’s most exciting, you’ll be part of the team who feed data into FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 midterm forecast model in real time.
This position is ideal for someone interested in breaking into the world of political data. You’ll work closely with our Senior Research Assistant and collaborate with our politics reporters, copy desk and visual journalists.
This is a U.S.-based position. Remote work will be considered, or you can work out of our New York City office once it reopens. The exact schedule is flexible (we’ll work with you to set it), but hours are capped at 29 per week. Our hope is that you will stay in the job at least through the 2022 midterms, if not longer.
To apply, please email a cover letter and résumé to Senior Research Assistant Mary Radcliffe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Due to the number of applications we receive, we cannot guarantee a response to every applicant.
(But lacking one or more of these should not prevent you from applying!)
ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal-opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.
Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/were-hiring-a-part-time-research-assistant/