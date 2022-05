Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022

John Fetterman is the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He’s a Democrat, he’s covered in tattoos, he’s running for Senate, and he’s polling well in his party’s primary. But he’s trending these days because of resurfaced reports that he chased an unarmed Black jogger with a shotgun in 2013.

